$!Volkswagen Introduces The ID GTI Concept

Volkswagen will launch eleven new electric models by 2027

THE Volkswagen Golf GTI has a storied history that spans nearly half a century, and it holds a special place in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts. Now, after almost 48 years since the debut of the first Golf GTI model in Germany, Volkswagen is ushering in a new era with the introduction of the first all-electric performance hatchback from the brand. Volkswagen has confirmed that the new ID GTI Concept is built upon the MEB platform, featuring front-wheel drive, and it is slated for eventual production. However, Volkswagen has not officially announced the exact timeline or the manufacturing location for the production version of the ID GTI Concept. The evolution of the “GTI” acronym in the ID GTI Concept is a notable departure from its traditional meaning. In this context, the “I” in “GTI” stands for “intelligence” instead of “injection.” This change reflects the incorporation of advanced onboard technology, notably the Vehicle Dynamics Manager (VDM) computer. The ID GTI Concept will also feature an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock, a technology borrowed from the current-generation Golf. The VDM plays a pivotal role by enabling the adjustment of various driving characteristics to emulate the driving feel of historic Golf and GTI models. This includes modifying the drive system, running gear, steering, sound, and even simulating shift points to recreate the driving experiences of iconic GTI models from the past. This innovative approach allows drivers to enjoy the characteristics of legendary GTI models like the original 1976 Golf GTI, the first 16-valve Golf GTI Mark 2 from 1986, or the 2001 Golf GTI Mark 4 ’25 years of GTI’. It’s a nod to the heritage of the GTI lineup while embracing modern technology and intelligence in the driving experience.

The ID GTI Concept proudly carries the distinctive visual cues that are synonymous with the GTI brand. It features the signature red nose line and GTI badging, instantly recognizable to enthusiasts. At the front, a striking light bar illuminates behind the VW badge, adding a modern touch to the classic design. The design is further accentuated by red tow points, a honeycomb-style intake reminiscent of the fifth-generation GTI, and a black front splitter. The rear of the ID GTI Concept features several distinctive design elements. A black roof spoiler adds a sporty and aerodynamic touch, while black “air guides” positioned at the sides of the rear window contribute to the overall design. The rear is further enhanced by a wide LED third brake light that spans across the top, providing a modern and attention-grabbing detail. To pay homage to the original GTI, the concept incorporates some visual tricks with blackened elements at the rear. These elements evoke the look of the original GTI’s black window surround and bumper, creating a nostalgic and evocative connection to the heritage of the GTI brand. The ID GTI Concept rides on 20-inch aluminium alloy wheels fitted with 245/35 performance tires. The wheel design pays homage to iconic GTI models of the past. The eight double-spoke polished black wheels draw inspiration from the Pirelli rim of the Mark 1 Golf GTI and the Denver rim from the Golf GTI Mark 5. These wheels are framed by matte black wheel arches, creating a visually dynamic and heritage-inspired appearance for the concept. One of the advantages of electric platforms like the MEB is their efficient use of interior space. Despite its compact exterior dimensions, the ID.2 and, consequently, the ID GTI Concept, aim to provide interior space comparable to that of a traditional Golf, showcasing the packaging efficiency inherent to electric vehicle platforms.