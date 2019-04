VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) celebrated its dealer accomplishments at the recent 2018 Volkswagen Dealer Awards Night held in Kuala Lumpur.

The Awards recognised and celebrated top performing dealers and dealer employees for their achievements in supporting the Volkswagen brand in Malaysia in 2018.

The event was attended by 25 dealers from the Volkswagen network nationwide.

Dealership Award 2018

Four awards were presented under the dealership category, which comprised dealers with 3S and 4S centres.

The judging and scoring criteria were based on the dealer’s efforts in sales and marketing, aftersales, customer satisfaction, dealer standards compliance and manpower qualification.

The dealers were monitored from January till December 2018.

The title of Best Overall Dealer for 2018 went to MHV Autohaus (Volkswagen Gombak), which also won Best Overall Dealer in 2017.

The other recipients for Best Dealers in their respective categories (by location and region) were:

- Category A – 4S centres: Wearnes Automotive.

- Category B – Dealers within Klang Valley: MHV Autohaus.

- Category C – Dealers out of Klang Valley: Lee Motors Autohaus.

Overall Top Achievers 2018

Individual talents within the network were also acknowledged and awarded for their exceptional performances in their roles as Sales Manager, Sales Consultant, Aftersales Manager, Parts Manager, Service Advisor and Technician.

Individuals from the respective categories were tested on both qualitative and quantitative KPI achievements for the different levels and positions.

The criteria include sales and aftersales targets, customer satisfaction, adherence to processes and procedures and attaining required training and qualifications.

The six individual Overall Top Achievers were:

- James Leong from MHV Autohaus for Best Sales Manager.

- Yan Mun Ee from Goh Brothers, Ipoh for Best Sales Consultant.

- William Loh from MHV Autohaus for Best Aftersales Manager.

- John Leow from MHV Autohaus for Best Parts Manager.

- Azrul Muzakhair from Wearnes Sg Besi for Best Service Advisor.

- Husni Thamrin from Lee Motors, Alor Setar for Best Techinician.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter said that the awards were held to recognise all the hard work of Volkswagen dealers, but was designed to raise the benchmark of dealer standards across the network.

“Year after year, we continue to encourage and steer our dealer partners to strive on continuous improvements.

“It is through our partners that we build trust and confidence amongst our owners to enhance their overall ownership experience, and we are pleased to be able to honour our high-achievers in recognising all the hard work they have put into their business for the Volkswagen brand.”

Also present at the ceremony to receive their trophies were the winners of the National Finals 2018/2019 Volkswagen Retail Qualification World Championship (RQWC) and they were:

- Lu Weng Jen from MHV Autohaus for Service Advisor category.

- John Leow Zhi Kuan MHV Autohaus for Parts Services category.

- Yeoh Chun Ping from Goh Brother Motors for Master Technician

Category.

The awards were presented by Winter and Florian Steiner, who is also VPCM’s managing director, and Deenan Nadar, VPCM’s aftersales director.