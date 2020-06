VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today announced a new sales initiative which offers Volkswagen owners the option to have their new cars delivered right to their doorstep.

Keeping to the Volkswagen brand philosophy of “people first”, the home delivery service places emphasis on customer convenience, and redefines the automotive shopping experience as part of the new normal.

The service is available nationwide at all authorised Volkswagen dealerships. Delivery is free for owners located within a 20-kilometre radius from their selected dealership.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter said that the initiative showed the company’s evolution in keeping up with the new shopping habits of consumers.

“With the introduction of this service, we are closing the loop and making it easy for our customers to buy a Volkswagen from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

“It is as simple as selecting their preferred model on the eShowroom, finalising the sales process and having the new car delivered right to their doorstep.

“At the same time, this initiative is part of our Safe Hands campaign where we have adopted contactless procedures for both sales and aftersales to give our customers the assurance that their safety is our top priority.”

All new Volkswagen cars will be delivered on a single flatbed carrier lorry and fully covered in canvas to ensure tip-top condition upon delivery.

Adhering to strict safety guidelines, the lorries are cleaned and disinfected before and after each delivery, with drivers regularly checked and practicing Covid-19 safety measures.

Owners will receive a text message (SMS) notification once their new car has been collected and is en route to them.

As added safety measure, the new car’s keys are pre-sanitised and kept in a sealed envelope, during the handover. The customer’s Welcome Kit and related documents are safely placed in the locked car.

To find out more, customers can enquire at their preferred dealership or visit www.volkswagen.com.my

Service updates

For owners seeking additional peace of mind, the Volkswagen “Deep Sanitisation” service package is now available and starts from as low as RM80.

The treatment package works to eradicate more than 99% of germs and bacteria in the car interior and air-conditioning system.

All Volkswagen dealers nationwide have adopted a “Safe Hands” process that adheres to strict hygiene guidelines.

Expect contactless vehicle acceptance, video walkthroughs, sanitisation before and after repair, and cashless payments with e-invoicing during the contactless car pickup.

Additionally, vehicle pick-up and drop-off arrangements can be made at selected service centres.