Volkswagen Malaysia issues voluntary recall on 12,732 vehicles

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today announced a voluntary recall on models produced between 2011 and 2015 to rectify the hydraulic pressure accumulator within the seven-speed dual clutch gearbox caused by a production deviation.

A total of 12,732 Volkswagen vehicles have been identified to undergo inspection under the recall.

The affected models are Beetle, Cross Touran, Golf (Mk6 and Mk7), Jetta, Passat (B7), Passat CC, Polo (6R) and Scirocco.

This exercise does not affect Volkswagen models produced from 2016 and newer.

In individual cases, the failure of the component can possibly lead to pressure loss, interrupting power transmission between the engine and gearbox.

The nationwide campaign will be executed in phases in order to manage the number of cases and notification to identified owners will be conducted by mail with immediate effect.

Alternatively, owners are encouraged to visit the Volkswagen website to check if their vehicle is involved or call Volkswagen customer care at 1800-18-8947 for further information.

Owners may then contact any authorised Volkswagen service centre to book an appointment and have their vehicle inspected and parts replaced, if need be.

VPCM has taken the necessary steps with its dealer partners to ensure parts availability and that the exercise is conducted smoothly and efficiently.

All labour and replacement parts for this service will be at no cost to owners.

Additionally, owners will receive a free VCP membership card as a token of appreciation from Volkswagen.

An integral part of Volkswagen Cares, Volkswagen Care Plus (VCP) is an exclusive programme for owners with vehicles that are five years and older.

Member privileges include three 20% service discounts vouchers, free two years Roadside Assistance and 24-hour on-site battery support (terms and conditions apply).

VPCM managing director Erik Winter expressed his regret for the inconvenience caused to the owners.

“As a responsible car manufacturer, customer confidence and peace of mind is of utmost importance to us, and we hope that our owners understand that this campaign is necessary to ensure their continued confidence in the performance of their vehicles.

“While we have identified the number of vehicles involved in this recall, it is possible that not all the vehicles will require parts replacement.

“This is a significant exercise for us, and we would like to ensure that all these vehicles are inspected.

“This campaign is part of our Volkswagen Cares initiative, and we are committed to a high level of customer safety, service and satisfaction.”

For more information on the campaign, visit www.volkswagen.com.my or call Volkswagen customer care at 1800-18-8947.