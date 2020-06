VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today launched the limited edition “United” range, consisting of the Passat and Tiguan models.

The range celebrates “the strength of unity”, a trait deeply embedded in the Volkswagen brand.

Two new unique Volkswagen Original Accessories are introduced in the United models; dynamic wheel hub caps with a self-levelling logo that stays upright while the car is in motion for the Tiguan and Passat; and LED door lights that projects the Volkswagen logo when the front doors are opened in the Passat.

The Passat UNITED is priced at RM193,856 and is fitted with accessories worth RM12,000.

Additional accessories include aluminium sports pedals and side scuff plates, new 19-inch Verona alloy wheels, VW Tint and the United emblem.

Meanwhile, the Tiguan United also features front sports bumper, rear spoiler, chrome trunk garnish, load lip protector, chrome exhaust tip, VW tint and the United emblem, all worth RM4,000.

The Tiguan United is priced at RM166,108.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter explains that the United range is introduced as a symbol of solidarity rooted within the brand.

“While there is a connection between our United range and Volkswagen’s involvement in football, the significance of the name and what it represents could not be more relevant today, with the challenges we are facing. Additionally, a core principle of the Volkswagen brand is #wenotme, which emphasises on unity and togetherness.”

With the sales tax exemption recently announced by the Government, there is no better time to purchase a Volkswagen model.

And so, interested parties looking to book the United models are invited to take advantage of the upcoming Volkswagen virtual Raya Open House tomorrow and on Sunday.

Dealerships nationwide will be hosting the event on their respective social media channels and will be offering an additional RM1,000 rebate on any Volkswagen models booked over the two days.

Additional deals also include the Tiguan, which now comes with free six months instalment for units registered by June 30 and the Passat, which is offered with one-year free insurance.

There is also the free home delivery service for customers within a 20km radius.