$!Volkswagen Malaysia special June deals

For SUV fans, take advantage of eShowroom savings of RM4,500 on top of the ongoing promotion for the spacious Tiguan Allspace Highline seven-seater.

Both the Passat Elegance and its sportier sibling Passat R-Line comes with exclusive savings of RM5,000, on top of ongoing promotions.

Those looking to purchase the Passat, which is the world’s best-selling mid-sized saloon will receive additional online savings this month when placing their bookings on the eShowroom.

The June promotion sees an increase of RM1,500 savings on the Passat family and RM1,000 on the Tiguan Allspace Highline.

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today announced its special, not-to-be-missed deals for the month of June.

From June 1, owners can opt for financial flexibility with a 0% interest free instalment plan, when paying for service or repair work via credit card.

Available at selected authorised Volkswagen service centres, the payment plan can be spread over six or 12 months, depending on the selected bank.

Owners are advised to check with their preferred dealer on the specific terms and conditions.

Tiguan Allspace accessories package

Tiguan Allspace owners will enjoy a 15% discount when purchasing the new accessories package for the Highline and R-Line variants.

With the offer, the Tiguan Allspace Highline accessories package is priced at RM6,134 and comes with a total savings of RM1,082.

The accessories in the package consists of scuff plates, aluminium pedal caps (one set), load edge protector, rear mud slaps (one set), running board kit and a luggage compartment liner.

Alternatively, the Tiguan R-Line accessories package is now priced at RM4,464 and comes with savings of RM787.

The package consists of load edge protector, running board kit and a luggage compartment liner.

Bookings to purchase the kit and future installation appointments can be arranged by calling a Volkswagen service centre.

Volkswagen Service campaign

Due to overwhelming response, the Aftersales Service campaign has been extended till June 30.

Owners who send in their vehicles for service will be able to enjoy 20% off Volkswagen genuine engine oil* and those who spend a minimum of RM1,200 will receive a complimentary car care kit** that consists of wax polish, wax shampoo, glass polish, plastic care and leather care solutions in 50ml bottles.

Under the “Safe Hands” initiative, Volkswagen service centres nationwide follow strict guidelines which includes contactless vehicle acceptance, video walkthroughs, sanitisation before and after service, and cashless payments with e-invoicing.

Owners are advised to book their service appointments online and select free pick-up and delivery to have their Volkswagen serviced without having to leave the comfort of their homes. Dealers operations hours are available on the website.

*Not applicable with ongoing aftersales promotion or the use of VCP vouchers.

**While stocks last.