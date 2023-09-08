Volkswagen Malaysia Unveils The 2023 Golf R – 320PS, 400Nm & Drift Mode!

THE Volkswagen Golf R represents the most potent of the Golf range. Offering the brand’s sportiest and most emotionally stirring driving experience, and perhaps motivating generations of hatchback aficionados as well as other car makers to follow suite.

The R32, which was introduced more than 20 years ago and had a 3.2-litre naturally aspirated version of Volkswagen’s distinctive VR6 engine, is where the Golf R’s genealogy begins. Additionally, the R32 was also the first Volkswagen to come with a dual-clutch gearbox. The R torch was later carried on by the Mk 6 and the Mk 7.

Now, tasked with continuing the tradition of sublime driving pleasure, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today unveiled the new locally built Golf R. Yes, you read that right, the premium Golf model will now be built for the first time outside of its Wolfsburg, manufacturing facility.

The “R Performance Package” comes standard on the “R-Rated” Golf R and includes features such as a titanium Akrapovic exhaust, a revised rear spoiler, and 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels.

The exhaust is created by renowned exhaust firm Akrapovic and is now a full seven kilogrammes lighter. Akrapovic has long been associated with Volkswagen models, such as the Golf R and the GTI, and is known for its high-performance, premium exhaust systems.

The “Drift” and “Special” modes, which can be accessed by pressing the “R” button on the sporty, flat-bottomed steering wheel, are another addition in the new Golf R. Drift Mode transforms the hatchback by enhancing the driving experience by disabling Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and shifting the equally distributed torque to the rear.

While “Drift” mode is ideal for sliding, “Special” mode is best enjoyed on quiet roads and rural lanes where the suspension is set for optimal tarmac contact. This mode provides the vehicle a setup that is tailored specifically for the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife, which is perhaps the most difficult racetrack in the world.

A Head-Up Display (HUD), wireless smartphone charging, and automatic high beam assist are among further new features.

Providing power is a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged engine under the hood of the Golf R produces 320PS and 400Nm of torque. The 7-speed DSG gearbox allows for extremely rapid gearshifts, and the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system with performance torque vectoring maintains stability and traction. As for acceleration, it takes just 4.8 seconds to finish a century sprint.

The new Golf R’s IQ.DRIVE technology supports safety by providing a number of functions like Travel Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Side Assist, Front Assist, Lane Assist, and Emergency Assist.

Last year, the Mk8 Golf R was completely imported into Malaysia and offered for RM357,584 on-the-road before insurance. However, the CKD Mk8 Golf R has an estimated price range of RM330,000 to RM350,000. Customer deliveries are anticipated to start in the fourth quarter of this year.