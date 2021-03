VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is offering savings on the Passat range and new parts offerings in its Repair Packages for this month.

Deals on the Passat Elegance and Passat R-Line have been extended and customers will enjoy one-year free insurance worth RM5,500 and one-year free petrol rebate worth RM2,500.

Those who place their booking via the Volkswagen eShowroom will enjoy additional RM3,500 online rebates, bringing the total savings to RM11,500.

Volkswagen owners with vehicles older than five years can continue to take advantage of the Repair Packages specials on front absorbers, rear absorbers, front and rear brake discs and from this month onwards, front and rear wheel bearings and timing belt.

The parts and labour on selected models come with a 30% discount and two-year warranty for peace of mind.

For added assurance, only 100% Volkswagen genuine parts are used and other relevant components such as nuts and bolts are replaced as part of the cost to ensure better performance and safety.

These repair works are carried out by trained Volkswagen technicians and in accordance to global standards with approved Volkswagen tools.

Below are the total savings which varies on the parts (Repair Packages and savings up to):

- Front absorber set: RM1,702

- Rear absorber set: RM1,174

- Front brakes set: RM1,117

- Rear brakes set: RM786

- Front bearing (one piece): RM586

- Front bearing (one pair): RM1,146

- Rear bearing (one piece): RM483

- Rear bearing (one pair): RM958

- Timing belt: RM448

Volkswagen owners are required to download the Volkswagen Cares mobile app to be eligible, and in order to receive their item e-vouchers to be presented at any Volkswagen authorised service centres.

Owners can book their service appointments online via desktop or mobile by selecting their preferred dealership, date and time and by providing their vehicle details. Free pick-up and delivery services are available upon request.

All Volkswagen dealerships nationwide follow strict guidelines under the Volkswagen #SafeHands initiative, with stringent hygiene processes in place including the sanitising of premises and key touchpoints, proper safety screenings, contactless vehicle acceptance and sanitisation of all display and test drive units.

For more information, visit www.volkswagen.com.my .