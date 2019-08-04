Volkswagen ‘Merdeka Vouchers’ for all

IN celebration of the country’s 62nd year of independence, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is offering customers who book a Volkswagen model in the month of August, an additional “Merdeka Voucher” worth RM1,000.

The Merdeka Voucher is for all Volkswagen models, in addition of ongoing promotions, and is applicable for all booking made from now till Aug 31 (subject to terms and conditions, while stocks last).

The list of models and savings are listed below, aside from the additional RM1,000 Merdeka Voucher for every model.

- Polo: RM4,000.

- Vento Comfortline: RM10,000.

- Vento Highline: RM6,000.

- Golf R-Line: RM2,000.

- Beetle Sport: RM5,000.

- Tiguan Highline: RM2,000.

- Passat Comfortline: RM15,000.

- Passat Highline: RM4,000.

There is also the ongoing promotion on the Tiguan and Passat range, which currently comes with an extension of the three-year free maintenance up to five-year free maintenance with a low interest rate of 1.88% per annum for new car buyers before Dec 31.

The 1.88% low interest rate savings is worth RM7,700 for the Tiguan, and RM8,600 for the Passat, while the five years free maintenance for both models is worth RM6,100 (Tiguan) and RM6,500 (Passat), plus the RM1,000 Merdeka voucher for each model.

This means a total savings of RM14,800 for the Tiguan and RM16,100 for the Passat.

All Volkswagens come with three years free maintenance, five years unlimited mileage warranty and five years roadside assistance.

Ongoing aftersales promotions

Shock absorbers

Existing owners can enjoy a complimentary check at Volkswagen service centres, while those who are due for an absorber change will receive additional 20% discount off the retail price. This discount is applicable on genuine Volkswagen shock absorbers and coil springs.

Tyres

As part of the ongoing tyre promotion which has been extended till the end of the year, enjoy low high-quality durable tyres from as low as RM184 and get additional benefits such as free installation, alignment and balancing depending on the different tyre packages.

Battery

Those in need of a battery change will receive 20% discount off new batteries starting from RM365 (depending on model), under the ongoing battery promotion, which has also been extended till the end of the year.