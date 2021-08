VOLKSWAGEN showrooms have resumed operations, except for those located in Melaka, Johor, Kedah, Pahang and Kelantan that are still awaiting approval to operate.

To ensure the health and safety of both employees and visitors, all Volkswagen showrooms will adhere to strict government guidelines and #SafeHands measures, which include MySejahtera check and temperature scans, mandatory mask usage, regular sanitisation of showrooms and display cars and more.

Only fully-vaccinated visitors are allowed to visit the showrooms, 14 or 28 days (depending on the vaccine taken) after their vaccine inoculations.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) managing director Erik Winter welcomes the government’s decision to reopen sales and manufacturing operations.

“The closure of showrooms in the past months have affected our business performance, but we look forward to seeing the industry reopen and move forward, together with the support of our dealers.”

In conjunction with the reopening of showrooms and the upcoming Merdeka holiday, Volkswagen dealers will be hosting a virtual showroom event on their social media channels from today until Aug 31.

As part of the celebration, exclusive online savings of RM4,500 on the Tiguan Allspace Highline and RM7,500 on the Passat R-Line are offered from now till Aug 31.

Visitors are encouraged to make an appointment prior to their visits by contacting their preferred Volkswagen dealer. For information on dealership operations, visit https://www.volkswagen.com.my/faq.



PERODUA resumed operations of its sales, after-sales centres, including body and paint businesses nationwide from Tuesday.

The re-opening of Perodua’s sales and after-sales centres came after the resumption of its manufacturing facilities at its headquarters in Sungai Choh, Rawang recently.

In total, Perodua has 191 sales, 197 service and 69 body and paint centres nationwide.

“Deliveries started in stages since this week and we expect that we can see more Perodua cars produced and registered in the coming weeks,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.

“We thank our customers for their patience, understanding and loyalty in receiving their Perodua vehicles. We expect to be able to deliver nearly all existing orders within the year.”

While Perodua has met the required criteria for vaccinations of its employees, the company has outlined safety guidelines for its customers when visiting its sales and after-sales centres.

After-sales centres include service centres as well as body and paint facilities.

The safety requirements include being fully vaccinated, wearing a mask, making an appointment at the sales and/or service outlet before making a visit and to always observe physical distancing.