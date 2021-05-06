$!Volkswagen Raya-Raya campaign

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched its “Raya-Raya” campaign, in time for the Aidilfitri festivities.
The celebrations are extended to new updates to the Tiguan Allspace Highline, Aftersales Hari Raya campaign and Volkswagen Insurance Plan (VIP).
From now until May 31, Volkswagen customers will enjoy a RM1,000 duit raya rebate off selected models.
The Passat Elegance comes with free one-year insurance while the Passat R-Line comes with one-year free petrol. Both Passat variants come with additional RM3,500 online savings when customers book via the Volkswagen eShowroom.
Tiguan Allspace Highline
The 2021 Tiguan Allspace Highline is now offered with new 18-inch Nizza alloy wheels, USB-C charging sockets, a new radio update with voice control and new LED taillights with 3D effect.
“The Allspace Highline combines a 1.4TSI turbocharged direct injection engine with a six-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG) to give an impressive output of 148hp and a torque of 250Nm. This SUV also provides fuel consumption reading of approximately 7.3 litres/100km,” says VPCM.
Customers of the Tiguan Allspace Highline will also enjoy a RM1,000 “duit raya” rebate along with RM3,500 online savings.
Tiguan Allspace R-Line
The 2021 Tiguan Allspace R-Line comes fitted with USB-C data and charging ports and a radio update that now offers wireless App-Connect for both Android Auto and Apple Car Play.
Aftersales Hari Raya Campaign
This campaign is ongoing until June 13 and as part of the celebrations, Volkswagen owners who send in their cars for servicing will enjoy 20% off Volkswagen genuine engine oil.
Those who spend a minimum of RM1,200 will receive a complimentary car care kit* that consists of wax polish, wax shampoo, glass polish, plastic care and leather care solutions in 50ml bottles. Owners will also receive complimentary Volkswagen Hari Raya packets*.
A new addition to the Aftersales Raya campaign is the promotion on wiper blades where owners will receive 20% discount on all wiper blade, from now till June 30 and is available at service centres nationwide.
New VIP insurance partner
VPCM is pleased to announce a new insurance partner under the Volkswagen Insurance Plan (VIP), AXA Affin General Insurance Berhad.
As a privileged VIP policy holder, benefits include prioritised claim approval, roadside assistance with 24-hour emergency towing and assurance that repair work is conducted at authorised Volkswagen body and paint centres in accordance to Volkswagen repair standards with only genuine parts used.
Additionally, there are no excess fees, no betterment costs and an agreed insured value for vehicles up to 10 years old. This is applicable to all Volkswagen models regardless of vehicle age.
*While stocks last.