$!Volkswagen Raya-Raya campaign

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched its “Raya-Raya” campaign, in time for the Aidilfitri festivities.

The celebrations are extended to new updates to the Tiguan Allspace Highline, Aftersales Hari Raya campaign and Volkswagen Insurance Plan (VIP).

From now until May 31, Volkswagen customers will enjoy a RM1,000 duit raya rebate off selected models.

The Passat Elegance comes with free one-year insurance while the Passat R-Line comes with one-year free petrol. Both Passat variants come with additional RM3,500 online savings when customers book via the Volkswagen eShowroom.

Tiguan Allspace Highline

The 2021 Tiguan Allspace Highline is now offered with new 18-inch Nizza alloy wheels, USB-C charging sockets, a new radio update with voice control and new LED taillights with 3D effect.

“The Allspace Highline combines a 1.4TSI turbocharged direct injection engine with a six-speed wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG) to give an impressive output of 148hp and a torque of 250Nm. This SUV also provides fuel consumption reading of approximately 7.3 litres/100km,” says VPCM.

Customers of the Tiguan Allspace Highline will also enjoy a RM1,000 “duit raya” rebate along with RM3,500 online savings.