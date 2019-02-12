Volkswagen’s nationwide CNY open house Feb 16

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced a nationwide Chinese New Year open house at all authorised Volkswagen dealerships in Malaysia on Feb 16, 11am till 5pm.

“Visitors will enjoy ongoing Chinese New Year savings up to RM20,000 and Volkswagen owners can take advantage of ongoing aftersales offers.

“At the open house event, there will be food, yee sang and mini activities for the whole family.

“Find out more about your favourite Volkswagen models, get up close and test drive these models.”

Volkswagen owners will receive a free battery check and if a battery change is recommended, enjoy 20% discount on new batteries starting from RM365 depending on model. This promotion ends Feb 28.

Additionally, there is also a tyre promotion where Continental tyres are available from as low as RM184 and comes with free installation, balancing and alignment.