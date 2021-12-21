Volkswagen supports owners with flood relief assistance

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is helping owners affected by the recent flood tragedy with 30% off parts and labour for repair works.

It is available from now until Feb 28 next year at all Volkswagen authorised service centres.

To further alleviate the financial burden that many may be facing, there is also an easy payment plan where owners have the option to spread out their bill over six or 12 months at 0% interest rate (terms and conditions apply).

VPCM managing director Erik Winter said: “All of us at VPCM are deeply saddened by the flash floods that struck Malaysia over the weekend. Our thoughts are with those who are impacted and are facing loss and damages in the aftermath. We hope that our assistance will help to relieve the burden of our owners during this difficult time.”

Owners are encouraged to download the new Volkswagen Cares app (Apple App Store/Google Play Store) to redeem the flood relief support voucher.

Terms and conditions apply, so please contact the nearest authorised service centre for more information.