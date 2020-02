VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has teamed up with local denim streetwear brand Tarik Jeans to raise funds and awareness for the endangered Malayan tapir with an exclusively designed capsule collection, “Modern Nostalgia”.

The collection was launched on Feb 21 and is now available for purchase.

The limited-edition “Modern Nostalgia” collection features key elements from both brands, where modern and iconic Volkswagen models are married with local classic and vintage design elements.

The collection comprises a variety of items such as T-shirts, caps, bandanas, tote bags, key chains and clothing patches.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter expressed delight in being able to partner with Tarik Jeans on this cause.

“A key pillar for Volkswagen is sustainability and the group is investing heavily in this cause with over 500 sustainability projects worldwide.

“We are pleased to play our part in this meaningful project, and we will certainly not stop here as we will continue to explore ways to contribute to making a difference.

“The Malayan tapir is an endangered species here, together with the Malayan tigers, Borneo elephants or orangutans. As ‘gardeners of the rainforest’, the tapir plays a crucial role in maintaining the biological diversity of their habitat as they help disperse and fertilise seeds much needed for the reproduction of trees.”