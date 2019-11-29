$!Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4TSI: Perennial appeal, exceptional deals

By AZLAN RAMLI WE will enter the last month of 2019 this Sunday, and the people at Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) would like to remind you that their Tiguan is still the most handsome SUV in the market. Actually, they didn’t say that; it’s me. I still see the Tiguan – and all other current Volkswagen models too – as possessing the kind of good, clean, understated and lasting looks that won’t go outdated.

I also would like to point out to you that the Tiguan is more than just a fine driving* machine, good stylish looks and not just offered in five different colours (Atlantic Blue, Deep Black, Pure White, Indium Grey, Tungsten Silver), powered with only one very enthusiastic 1.4-litre turbocharged, direct injection, 148hp, 250Nm engine and comes in nothing but the “Highline” trim (the “lesser” Comfortline was discontinued some time ago). *Oh, the US-based Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced last month that the SUV was given the “Top Safety Pick Plus” award. Anyway, while Malaysia doesn’t get eight colours, four variants and eight different engines like in the UK market, there are two other Tiguans to choose from here, beside the just-1.4TSI (Highline) variant. They are in the form of the “Join” and “Sound & Style” special editions.

The Tiguan Join, targeted to “customers wishing to stand out from the crowd” and “looking out for an extra touch of exclusivity on their cars”, boasts an accessory package consisting a front sports bumper design, black rear spoiler, chrome trunk garnish, chrome exhaust tips, load lip protector, aluminium side steps, VW Tint and “Join” emblems, all worth RM10,000. If the Tiguan Join edition is not quite your thing, maybe the Tiguan Sound & Style edition would tempt you, especially if you’re an audiophile. “Ideal for road-loving musicphiles”, it is packed with accessories worth RM9,000, comprising a Volkswagen Approved Accessory’s Helix 300W Soundbar manufactured by German hi-fi audio specialist, Helix. Installed in the luggage compartment, the soundbar is a five-channel amplifier with an integrated sound processor and subwoofer.

This system adds on to the Tiguan’s already-advanced eight-speaker sound system and elevates it to a higher level of sound quality and clarity, with sound profiles precisely calibrated to suit the Tiguan. Other Volkswagen-approved accessories in the Sound & Style package include aluminium sports pedals, aluminium side scuff plates, chrome trunk garnish, chrome exhaust tips, rear black spoiler and VW Tint. VPCM also reminds you that from this year onwards, the Tiguan has an Active Info Display (AID) and LED taillights. The AID has a high-resolution display colour thin-film transistor (TFT) that is similar to a smartphone, incorporating functions and features in 2D and 3D graphic display for navigation and media.

Also, there is a three-view customisable screen via the infotainment system, with over 30 combination options. The dials can also be pre-set to show a combination of data and a full 3D view map for better navigation. For complete connectivity, the Tiguan comes with App-Connect for easy access to apps, via the eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, via MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple Carplay. All those gadgets, features, connectivity and power – enjoyed in the SUV’s cosy three-zone climatronic air-conditioning system – are nicely guarded by a host of safety and convenient features: six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi-collision brakes, Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) as well as hill-hold control, Park Assist and Manoeuvre Braking.

Like other current Volkswagen models, the SUV comes with three years free maintenance, five years unlimited mileage warranty and five years roadside assistance. There is an additional two-year free maintenance for the Tiguan, IF you buy a Tiguan anytime from now till Dec 31, and this offer is available for all variants of the Tiguan, including the Join and Sound & Style editions. With this new promotion, those who purchase a Tiguan now (or anytime till Dec 31) will enjoy a total of five years free maintenance (or 75,000km, whichever comes first), five years unlimited mileage warranty and five years roadside assistance.