AS part of Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia’s continuous efforts to enhance the ownership experience for its customers, the Volkswagen Tiguan will receive an upgrade of a new 2019 Active Info Display (AID) and LED taillights.

The upgrades will take effect on all Tiguan units from this month onwards.

The new Active Info Display has a high resolution display colour thin-film transistor (TFT) that is similar to a smartphone.

It incorporates functions and features in 2D and 3D graphic display for navigation and media.

There is now a three-view customisable screen via the infotainment with over 30 combinations options.

The dials can also be pre-set to show a combination of data and a full 3D view map for better navigation.

On the exterior, the LED taillights have been updated to a new unit with distinctive light graphics.

More than a style factor, the new taillight also incorporates brake animation that enhances visibility for safety.

The taillights continue to be an all LED system.