THE Tiguan, Volkswagen’s global bestseller, broke the six-millionth mark to become Volkswagen’s best-selling model of 2019.

To celebrate this milestone, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is offering an irresistible deal of six months free instalment for all Tiguan units booked and registered by June 30.

Customers who place their booking on the Volkswagen eShowroom will be able to enjoy an additional RM4,000 rebate.

For added convenience, they can opt to have their brand-new Tiguan sent right to their doorsteps with the Volkswagen Home Delivery service, which is offered for free to owners located within a 20km radius from dealerships.

The Tiguan combines a 1.4TSI turbocharged direct injection engine with a six-speed direct shift gearbox (DSG) with sport mode to give an output of 148hp and a torque of 250Nm between 1,500 and 3,500rpm.

The fuel consumption for this mid-sized SUV is impressive as it can achieve an approximate range of 800km between refuelling.

The Digital Cockpit of the Tiguan features a high-resolution display with a three-view customisable screen via the infotainment with over 30 combination options.

With passenger safety a priority, the Tiguan is packed with features such as six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), multi-collision brakes, Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS), electronic parking brake (EPB) as well as hill-hold control.

For complete connectivity, the Tiguan is fitted with App-Connect via MirrorLink, Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

The current Tiguan made its debut in 2007 at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) and has since sealed its place as one of the top three SUVs in the world.

On average, a brand-new Tiguan rolls off the production line every 35 seconds in Volkswagen factories across the globe.