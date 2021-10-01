Volvo Car Malaysia lifetime parts warranty programme

RENEWING its commitment to its aftersales services, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) today unveiled a new warranty programme known as the “Customer Lifetime Parts Warranty” to give all Volvo customers peace of mind throughout their vehicle ownership.

Under the warranty programme, customers who have purchased and installed Volvo genuine parts at an authorised Volvo dealership from today onwards will be eligible to participate in the programme.

The warranty commences on the part's purchase date and is valid as long as the car falls under the ownership of the registered car owner.

In the event that customers require repair or replacement for any genuine Volvo parts due to a material or manufacturing defect, Volvo Car Malaysia will repair and replace the part free of charge.

On the other hand, customers with older Volvo car models who have not visited an authorised Volvo dealership for more than two years need to bring in their car to undergo the Volvo Health Check.

This requirement allows customers to be eligible to participate in the warranty programme while ensuring that the vehicle is in good condition and has not been modified or tempered with in any way.

Customers will then be able to purchase parts under the warranty programme and is required to send the car to any Volvo authorised dealership for subsequent services to ensure that the warranty remains valid.

The Customer Lifetime Parts Warranty excludes the regular wear and tear parts as outlined in the warranty manual.

Owners may contact any of our Volvo authorised dealer for further information on the full scope of parts covered.

VCM managing director Charles Frump said: “This new offering is part of our commitment to provide the best after-sales services for our customers. Customer satisfaction have always been a pivotal aspect for Volvo, and through this warranty programme, our customers can now enjoy the benefits of decreased maintenance costs and experience the quality offered by Volvo, in the years to come.”

In February this year, VCM announced a revised extended warranty programme to a factory five-year/unlimited mileage for all privately-owned Volvo cars registered from Jan 1, 2021 onwards.

For more details on the Customer Lifetime Parts Warranty programme, customers can contact any Volvo authorised dealer or follow VCM on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.