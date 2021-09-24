$!Volvo EVs to be leather-free

VOLVO Cars is taking an ethical stand for animal welfare in its fully-electric cars – starting with the new C40 Recharge, all new fully-electric Volvo models will be completely leather-free.

In coming years, Volvo Cars will launch a completely new family of pure electric cars; by 2030 it aims to offer only fully electric cars – all of them leather-free.

As part of its ambitions to go completely leather-free, Volvo Cars is working actively to find high-quality and sustainable sources for many materials currently used in the wider car industry.

By 2025, the company is aiming for 25% of the material in new Volvo cars to consist of recycled and bio-based content, as it looks to become a fully circular business by 2040.

As part of its climate action plans, it also aims for all of its immediate suppliers, including material suppliers, to use 100% renewable energy by 2025.

The company’s move towards leather-free interiors is also driven by a concern about the negative environmental impacts of cattle farming, including deforestation.

Livestock is estimated to be responsible for around 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions from human activity, with the majority coming from cattle farming.

Instead of leather interior options, Volvo Cars will offer its customers alternatives such as high-quality sustainable materials made from bio-based and recycled sources.