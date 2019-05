VOLVO Trucks Malaysia today announced that it has recently secured the sale of four units of its premium flagship heavy-duty lorry, the Volvo FH16 model, to logistics player Aman Logistik Sdn Bhd.

A handover ceremony to celebrate the occasion was held recently and was attended by the senior management teams of both companies.

“The recent delivery of the Volvo FH16 trucks to Aman Logistik reflects a positive extension of our solid sales performance in 2018, where we are continuing the growth of our premium flagship heavy-duty Volvo FH series,” said Volvo Trucks managing director Mitch Peden.

Aman Logistik is an integrated logistics solution provider for wide-ranging services covering land, sea and air consignments, including forwarding and warehousing.

The company is recognised as a leading specialist in the transportation of heavy haulage and oversized cargo, including beam launching and infrastructure works.

Aman Logistik managing director Kenny Tee said: “Our business as a leading logistics provider of demanding heavy haulage requires us to use vehicles that are truly powerful, robust, safe and fuel efficient.

“It is crucial that the trucks add value to our business and customers, reduce operating costs and increase productivity over the vehicle’s lifetime.

“We have also requested for Volvo Trucks to customise our trucks by adding a few more air tanks to facilitate the transportation of very heavy loads over long distance, which I am very pleased that they are able to do.

“With this, I believe the Volvo FH16 is the truck that we have been seeking for in our growing business.”