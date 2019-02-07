Volvo recalls 167,000 cars worldwide, second in weeks

VOLVO said yesterday it was recalling 167,000 cars worldwide because of a problem with the power-operated tailgate.

The announcement came just two weeks* after Volvo recalled 219,000 vehicles to fix potential fuel leaks in the engine compartment.



*Read it here: https://www.thesundaily.my/gear-up/volvo-recalls-219-000-cars-to-check-for-fuel-leaks-JC433913

On Wednesday, the company informed XC60 customers who own 2018 and 2019 models that "a faulty component on cars equipped with power tailgate" could potentially cause "personal injury".

"In cold climate, the tailgate lifting arm may separate, causing noise or loss of function," it said, stressing that it had not received any reports of "significant injuries".

"This is a preventive action to avoid any future issues," Volvo said.

Affected customers are to receive a letter instructing them to contact their dealer for a free repair. – AFP Relaxnews