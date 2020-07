VOLVO Trucks announced yesterday that one of its customers, Johor-based transportation company Chemtrax Sdn Bhd (Chemtrax), has recently taken delivery of five units of Volvo lorries.

The five comprised four units of FM370 4x2 and one unit of FM440 6x2 models, to support the company’s expansion and also for replacing several old lorries in its fleet.

The new lorries will be utilised for transporting caustic soda chemical compounds and butadiene gas.

A vehicle handover ceremony attended by the management teams of both companies was held recently at Chemtrax’s depot in Pasir Gudang to mark the official delivery of the new Volvo lorries.

With these new additions, Chemtrax now owns 55 units of Volvo lorries, which makes up about 90% of the company’s total fleet of lorries.

Volvo Trucks Malaysia managing director Mitch Peden said: “We are very pleased to be able to continuously provide the support our customer, Chemtrax, requires from us with the delivery of the new trucks despite the current challenging market situation.

“The Volvo FM series is the ideal and flexible vehicle for long and short haul distribution, and is adaptable to suit almost any transport assignment. We are confident that this truck’s first-class driving features will provide Chemtrax with great transport efficiency, reliability and safety for the sustainability of its business.”