VOLVO Trucks Malaysia recently handed over 10 new Volvo lorries to Konsortium PD Sdn Bhd, in an official ceremony hosted at Konsortium PD's headquarters in Lukut, Port Dickson.

The entire delivery order consisted of a total of 31 units of Volvo FM370 and 440 heavy duty lorries, to be delivered to the logistics company, in stages from 2020 to 2021.

Volvo Trucks stated that Konsortium PD is one of the most reputable road transportation logistics companies in Malaysia, having established and grown an empire of a large fleet over the past two decades.

Operating mainly in Port Dickson, Westport, KVDT/Puchong, Kapar, Kempas/Johor and Hicom/Shah Alam, its covers and service the majority of all oil and gas corporations in the country.

Volvo Trucks Malaysia has been a partner to Konsortium PD since 2015. Complementing the partnership is the Volvo Trucks Driver Development Programme, developed as an essential value-added service to train Konsortium PD’s “captains” (experienced lorry drivers) to be high-quality captains, which form the most important asset and value to the company.

“Despite all the challenges we have been facing this year, we, at Volvo Trucks Malaysia, have continued to strive to uphold our product philosophy to offer quality, safety and vehicle productivity in line with market needs,” said Law Ah Tiong, vice president of sales and logistics for Volvo Trucks Malaysia.

“I have complete faith in our team’s unwavering dedication to always be here for our customers. We have managed to stay on course with the highest quality of service and unparalleled value to our customers and we will continue to compromise on nothing to ensure that our customers will have the very best of Volvo Truck's quality and that is the global standard.”

“Konsortium PD Sdn Bhd is a prestigious customer in the oil and gas segment and they have high expectations on safety and product quality when it comes to their selection and choice of transportation partners.

“We are honoured to be Konsortium PD Sdn Bhd's choice and we are truly humbled and grateful for your continued trust in adding 31 units of Volvo Trucks to your fleet. I strongly believe that our new Volvo Trucks will help you overcome foreseeable operation challenges and accelerate growth for your business that can only be the perfect complementary partner to match your ambition."