Volvo Trucks’ monetary compensation for breakdowns

VOLVO Trucks Malaysia has pushed the boundary on customer service with the launch of “Uptime Promise”, a newly added service to its Gold Service Agreement for after-market support.

Launched today, the Uptime Promise is a unique feature, which provides monetary compensation to customers who has a lorry on a breakdown time that exceeds Volvo Trucks’ committed time to put the truck back on the road.

This customer-centric program is the first of its kind offered in the market and was launched in conjunction with Malaysia Commercial Vehicle Expo (MCVE) 2019 held from today till this Sunday at the Malaysia International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MIECC) in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

The Uptime Promise is designed to give customers extra protection against unplanned standstills and is offered as part of Volvo Trucks’ continuous customer satisfaction enhancement effort.

More than financial compensation for lorry downtime, Uptime Promise offers benefits including safe and dependable repairs carried out by highly skilled Volvo technicians, minimum loss of time and income, and maximum lorry uptime.

Volvo Trucks Malaysia managing director Mitch Peden said: “We understand how important uptime is to our customers in securing their profitability.

“At Volvo Trucks, our main priority is to minimise the risk of a breakdown and, should one occur, to get the truck back on the road as quickly as possible.

“Through our Gold Service Agreement and Uptime Promise, our customers can now maximise uptime driving, increase maintenance efficiency, and protect their trucks with protection plans customised to their business needs.”

Customers who subscribe to Volvo Trucks Gold Service Agreement will now be automatically entitled to enjoy the benefits of Uptime Promise.

They will receive monetary compensation of RM300 per day for any breakdown exceeding 12 hours from the time of telephone call to Volvo’s Customer Care Centre hotline to request for Volvo Action Service support, subjected to terms and conditions.

“Volvo Trucks is very proud to be the first truck brand in Malaysia to introduce this unique compensation benefit to our customers,” Peden added.

“Uptime is an important parameter to drive customer satisfaction because unexpected downtime affects business profitability.

“We are confident that with this newly added service, we will be able to reward our customers for their trust and support in us, whilst further elevating their level of satisfaction with Volvo Trucks.”

Safer drive with new safety package

In addition to Uptime Promise launch, Volvo Trucks is also featuring its new Active Safety Package at its booth throughout MCVE 2019.

Peden said the Active Safety Package is Volvo Trucks’ safety support solution that can streamline the planning and execution of safe driving on the road to the benefit of the drivers of our trucks and the wider community.

“Safety is our core value; this enhanced feature introduction is part of our continuous effort in driving progress towards achieving our goal of zero accidents involving Volvo Trucks.”

The Active Safety Package includes advanced and innovative safety features aimed at assisting lorry drivers to retain their attention while driving under the fast-changing traffic condition.

It consists of the following features:

- Volvo Dynamic Steering with stability assist enables the lorry’s sensor to monitor the vehicle’s rotational speed and activate the system to help the driver steer and stabilise the vehicle if any skidding tendency is detected.

- Back-up monitor offers excellent visual supervision behind the lorry during reversing or when coupling the trailer to it.

- Lane keeping support alerts the driver when unintentional deviations from the lane is detected. Together with Departure Warning System with Lane Keeping Assist, the lorry will alert the driver and automatically makes the necessary correction when the vehicle continues to deviate from the driving lane.

- Driver alert support is an extension package to lane keeping support. If the driver shows signs on inattention, the system activates an audio-visual alert.

- Lane changing support helps to prevent accidents while changing lanes. When turn signal is engaged, the lane changing support will alert the driver if there is a vehicle in the blind spot.

- Adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning and emergency brake maintains the lorry with a safe distance to the vehicle in front. The driver will receive alerts if the distance between the vehicle in front is at acritical range and emergency braking will be applied when there is no reaction from the driver.

The package is available for new orders of the Volvo FH13 (that “Goldvo” in the image there). The FH series, Volvo Truck’s most recent premium flagship model launched two years ago in Malaysia, is built with superior torque, power and many innovative features for handling deliveries of oversized loads for both short and long-haul distribution.