Volvo XC40 Mild Hybrid is now Available with 2023 Facelift

VOLVO Car Malaysia announces new upgrades for the XC40 B5 Ultimate as part of its recent model year 2023 (MY23) line-up.

With an integrated electrified powertrain, the Volvo XC40 B5 Ultimate combines an advanced kinetic energy recovery braking system with its existing internal combustion. The combustion process helps reduce fuel consumption and emissions, making it a suitable choice for consumers who are looking to ease into a more sustainable lifestyle.

The Volvo XC40 B5 Ultimate comes with a 4-cylinder turbocharged engine driven by an 8-speed automatic transmission with Geartronic, which produces an output of 263hp and 390Nm of torque.

The new model year 2023 XC40 B5 Ultimate is priced at RM268,888* and is available with new features as follows:

New exterior colour ‘Fjord Blue’;

Harman Kardon Premium Sound Audio System

360° Surround View Camera

Android powered infotainment system with built-in Google services;

Remote Air Purifier PM2.5 pre-cleaning.

Charles Frump, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia, said: “As we advocate for a more sustainable way of living, we also understand that people may need to familiarise themselves with the concept of electrification. This is what led us to introducing an updated version of our XC40 Mild Hybrid variant, as a suitable stepping stone for drivers who are looking to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle.”

Customers can now make their purchases online for the Volvo XC40 B5 Ultimate at Volvo Car Malaysia’s official website – www.volvocars.com/my/build/xc40. The MY23 Volvo XC40 B5 Ultimate is available in five colour options – Fjord Blue, Black Stone, Crystal White, Silver Dawn and Thunder Grey. Also, for a limited time only, Volvo Car Malaysia is offering an exclusive 5 Year Free Service (VSA 5), eligible for all Volvo vehicles registered by 31 December 2022.

Interested buyers can book a test drive through www.volvocars.com/my/test-drive-booking or contact any Volvo authorised dealer. For more information, please visit www.volvocars.com/my or follow Volvo Car Malaysia on Facebook http://bit.ly/VolvoMY-FB and Instagram at http://bit.ly/VolvoMY-IG.