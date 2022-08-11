$!Volvo XC40 recharge updated for model year 2023

Volvo’s locally-assembled electric vehicle gets updated 8 months after launch

VOLVO Car Malaysia has begun sales of an updated version of the Volvo XC40 Pure Electric, the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) from the Volvo range to be introduced in Malaysia. The model was well received when launched in March this year, with over 400 orders received within the first 2 months, all of which were delivered to customers by June 2022. Priced at RM278,888 (excluding insurance for Peninsular Malaysia registration), the locally assembled XC40 Recharge gets a new colour (Fjord Blue) to join the choices of Black Stone, Crystal White, Sage Green, Silver Dawn, Thunder Grey. There are also minor cosmetic changes at the front and rear as well as new rims. Inside, Charcoal Connect Suede textile is used, with a new shift lever sculpted with leather-free charcoal material.

The cabin air will also be cleaner with the inclusion of Remote Air Purifier PM2.5 pre-cleaning. The Foot Movement Detection Module (FMDM) has also been updated to function more effectively when using the handsfree tailgate opening feature.

The updates are also applicable to the XC40 Recharge T5 Ultimate (Plug-in Hybrid) and XC40 B5 Ultimate (Mild Hybrid), both of which are priced at RM268,888. Besides the cosmetic changes, there is also a Dynamic Chassis change. “The astounding success of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric tells me we are moving in the right direction with our all-electric journey,” said Charles Frump, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia. “Since the introduction of our electrification agenda, we are constantly seeking ways to improve customers’ driving experiences. With the new upgrades of the model year 2023 XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, we believe customers can expect an enhanced driving experience that provides them the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.”