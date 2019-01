VOLKSWAGEN Alor Star, operated by Lee Motors Autohaus Sdn Bhd, has upgraded their dealership from a 3S centre to a 4S centre with the addition of a body-and-paint facility.

This brings the total of Volkswagen 4S centres in the country to 10.

Volkswagen Alor Setar is a one-stop centre that spreads over three floors.

Spanning over 3,284 square metres, the showroom is located on the ground floor, aftersales service on the second floor and the latest addition of body-and-paint workshop on the third floor.

The outlet is strategically located at Aman Sentral which is the main business hub for the state of Kedah.

The new body-and-paint workshop offers services such as accident repair, paint touch-up and respray, panel knocking recovery, chassis alignment and paint mixing.

The facilities available are a spray booth, two preparation bays, a polishing and finishing bay, as well as a two-post hoist bay.

A “Car-O-Liner” alignment bay is available and manned by trained professional panel beater and painters.