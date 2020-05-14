$!VW ‘Buckle Up’ is back, with children’s edutainment series

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today kicked-off the “Buckle Up” YouTube animation series for children.

Part of the brand’s social responsibility here in Malaysia, the entertaining series aims to educate the younger generation on the importance of road and car safety.

The Buckle Up series brings online the much-loved Volkswagen mascot, who is a familiar face and adored by children at roadshows and events.

Specifically targeting children aged between three to seven years old, the content is communicated in a fun and entertaining way and covers topics such as how to cross the road, understanding traffic lights and the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter said: “As a responsible brand, we are socially accountable to our stakeholders and the public – at the same time not forgetting the little ones.

“It is never too early for us to teach children how to keep safe and we believe that in the long run, this will help them develop the right attitude and behaviour on the road. Of course, with children being more internet-savvy, the perfect avenue to communicate this is online.”