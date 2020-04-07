VW campaign to welcome back owners

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced a “Welcome Back” aftersales campaign dedicated to its owners under the Volkswagen Cares initiative.

Due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), a significant number of Volkswagen owners have had to put their aftersales needs on hold as all service centres nationwide are closed to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

Keeping customer’s convenience in mind, VPCM now invites owners to register and book their appointments on the Volkswagen website and upon submission of interest, a Volkswagen personnel will be in touch to make the necessary arrangements.

The appointment must be made within 30 days after the MCO is lifted.

All Volkswagen owners who register during this period will receive a free Volkswagen merchandise.

Additionally, owners who are not redeeming their free maintenance service and are not Volkswagen Care Plus (VCP) members are entitled to an additional RM50 engine oil voucher, while those entering their fifth year of ownership are encouraged to sign up for the Volkswagen Care Plus programme to enjoy its benefits.

“Volkswagen Malaysia will continue to honour the warranty of cars that were not able to meet the schedule service maintenance during the MCO,” says the company.

“To register and book an appointment, visit our website. All Volkswagen owners are required to download the Volkswagen Cares mobile app to enjoy the benefits.”