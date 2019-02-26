VW dealers slug it out in Retail Qualification World Championship

THE Volkswagen Training Academy in Glenmarie recently hosted the National Finals of the 2018/2019 Volkswagen Retail Qualification World Championship (RQWC).

The Volkswagen RQWC is a global assessment that consists of online tests, theoretical and practical assessments, and exams that is open to all dealer staff – in particular service advisors, master technicians and parts service advisors.

The assessment was created and tailored with the mission to strengthen dealer networks, improve quality and customer satisfaction in addition to providing insights on global standards and practices.

Kicking off last year, a total of 311 participants from the Volkswagen network in Malaysia took part in the online test, and a total of 27 top performers were chosen for the National Finals.

The final 27 participants consisted of 10 service advisors, 10 parts advisors and seven master technicians.

The champions of the RQWC National Finals were Lu Weng Jen from MHV Autohaus (Volkswagen Gombak) in the Service Advisor Category, John Leow Zhi Kuan MHV Autohaus (Volkswagen Gombak) in the Parts Services Category, and Yeoh Chun Ping from Goh Brother Motors (Volkswagen Juru) in the Master Technician category.

The 2018/2019 National Finals, which took place on Feb 19-21 at the Volkswagen Training Academy was broken down into several modules for the respective categories over three days.

Service advisors were tested on soft skills, dialogue reception and aftersales systems, whereas parts advisors were tested on role-play scenarios, aftersales systems and underwent a written exam.

The Master technicians were tested on dialogue reception, diagnostic competency, technical professional competency and systematic methodology.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) managing director Erik Winter said that participations in global assessments are a way to continuously ensure excellence in local standards.

"It goes without saying that our customers are our top priority – and this is but one of the major initiatives we are taking to uphold our ‘Volkswagen Cares’ philosophy to provide value-added, quality products and more importantly, exceptional service to our customers across our network.“

The syllabus for the RQWC National Finals are provided by Volkswagen AG, while execution and evaluation were conducted locally by a panel of judges from VPCM.