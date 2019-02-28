VW experience at 1 Utama mall today till Sunday

GET an exclusive RM500 petrol voucher* when you place a booking for a new car at the first “Volkswagen Tour 2019”.

The event, which runs from today until Sunday (10am-10pm), is held at the Lower Ground Oval (New Wing) of the 1Utama Shopping Centre, Petaling Jaya.

*Terms and conditions apply.

There, the entire current line-up of Volkswagen cars will be on display at the tour for visitors to enjoy, and those who have been eyeing the Beetle in particular should grab the opportunity to make one theirs as this is the last year of production for the iconic bug and there are only limited units left.

Also on display is the Tiguan Join variant from the Volkswagen Join range, which comes packed with added accessories such as additional front design element, rear spoiler, trunk garnish, chrome exhaust tip, load lip protector, footboards and VW Tint worth up to RM10,000.

“As a Volkswagen is better experienced than explained, test drive opportunities are also available for models such as the Polo, Vento, Beetle, Passat, Tiguan and Golf,” says VPCM.

“Existing Volkswagen customers with both new cars and cars five years and older are also invited to visit the ‘Volkswagen Cares’ booth at the roadshow to discover and download the mobile app, and purchase the Volkswagen Care Plus membership.

“For all visitors, plenty of activities await – look out for special appearances by the adorable Volkswagen mascot, ‘Buckle’, and free coffee throughout the roadshow, as they will be brewing all day out of the ‘Gopitiam’ Kombi.”