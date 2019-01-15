VW, Ford call off joint Detroit show appearance to announce alliance

THE 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit was abuzz over what Ford and Volkswagen would announce today, after the car giants called off a joint appearance during which they were widely expected to announce an alliance.

The two car giants have been in discussions for more than six months over a partnership to develop self-driving and electric technologies.

But a source close to the talks told AFP that they had so far only produced a deal over commercial vehicles.

A highly-anticipated announcement at the US's premiere auto show in the Motor City was called off late Monday, and the two sides planned a conference call with reporters instead for the following morning.

"We don't have enough details yet to go out in front of more than 500 journalists, so we decided to call it off," Ford spokesman Mark Truby told AFP.

Earlier in the day, Ford Chairman Bill Ford had told reporters that discussions were going well but that they would have "more to say later this week."

Both Ford and Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess appeared optimistic about a potential partnership.

"Volkswagen is a really big car company worldwide... but we are not as big in small commercial vehicles," Diess told the Detroit Free Press newspaper.

"So we decided to join forces there. And we will become very, very competitive together in this segment – which consists of small commercial vans and small and midsize pickup trucks."

Aside from the abrupt cancellation by Ford and VW, the show began as scripted, with SUVs, trucks and sports cars centrestage, with extra showmanship to pump up the excitement despite fewer carmakers and more uncertainty this year.

Automakers have all but abandoned compact cars and saloons, an ever-shrinking portion of the North American market, as evidenced by what models were on display.

Trucks, SUVs and high-performance vehicles dominated the new debuts.

Volkswagen was among the few exceptions with a new Passat saloon.

For the first time, Ford publicly displayed a redesigned Explorer SUV, including a hybrid version, which first debuted in Detroit on Friday. – AFP Relaxnews