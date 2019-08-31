$!VW global used car programme launched for Malaysia

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) yesterday launched “Das WeltAuto” (the car world), Volkswagen’s global used car programme that offers customers certified used cars they can trust. The award-winning Das WeltAuto is backed by the global know-how, standards and processes, systematic solution and warranty of the Volkswagen Group. All models and brands are accepted for trade-in, and customers are assured peace of mind as all Das WeltAuto certified vehicles undergo a strict and thorough 133-point check conducted and verified by Volkswagen Master Technicians.

Customers of Das WeltAuto certified vehicles will enjoy a 1-year extended warranty* and 1-year roadside assistance*. Additionally, customers can enjoy Volkswagen Care Plus benefits for Volkswagen cars above five years. VPCM managing director Erik Winter said that Das WeltAuto is a hassle-free solution to those interested in trading in and purchasing used cars. “What makes Das WeltAuto different from other used car channels is that you can expect the same exceptional level of service as a new car purchase experience from a dealer you can trust, with experienced sales staff who will provide the best advice and maximum transparency.

“All these from a brand you can rely on – and most importantly, a product you can trust.” As part of the Das WeltAuto promise, only genuine parts are used on the certified vehicles, and they are accident-free and come with complete proof of service at authorised Volkswagen service centres. Das WeltAuto is currently available at four Volkswagen dealerships: Volkswagen Puchong, Volkswagen Gombak, Volkswagen Alor Setar and Volkswagen Juru.

Interested parties are also invited to view available vehicles on the Das WeltAuto website, which is regularly updated with details and options to inquire or book a test drive. Das WeltAuto was launched yesterday at the third annual Volkswagen Fest 2019, which takes place from the yesterday till tomorrow at the Setia City Convention Centre. In Setia Alam, Selangor. The Volkswagen Fest is an event celebrating all things Volkswagen, and visitors can test drive and take advantage of great savings on new and pre-owned models.