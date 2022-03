VOLKSWAGEN Malaysia is giving owners a chance to win premium Harman Kardon gears when they download the Volkswagen Cares mobile app.

Prizes up for grabs are the Onyx 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker worth RM999, the Fly TWS Earphones worth RM699 and exclusive Volkswagen merchandise.

From now until March 31, all owners need to do is to download the Volkswagen Cares app, register their profile and provide their correct VIN details.