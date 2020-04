VOLKSWAGEN Passengers Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has updated its “Welcome Back” aftersales campaign to include additional benefits specially for Volkswagen owners who are part of the nation’s frontliners*.

“VPCM is humbled by the sacrifice and dedication of those risking their health during the movement control order (MCO) period, and these benefits are a small token of appreciation, to ease their burden and offer peace of mind to these members of the Volkswagen family,” says the company.

The new additions to the “Welcome Back” campaign include priority booking, complimentary car sanitisation and a 10% discount off the total bill**.

Owners who are frontliners are required to indicate their respective occupational areas when registering online, and a Volkswagen personnel will be in touch for verification.

Once approved, the additional benefits will be credited into their Volkswagen Cares App wallet and will be ready to be used for their pre-booked appointment.

The appointment must be made within 30 days after the MCO is lifted.

The “Welcome Back” campaign celebrates all owners; non-frontliners who register will receive a gift and additional RM50 engine oil voucher (for owners not redeeming their free maintenance service and non-Volkswagen Cares Plus [VCP] members).

To register and book an appointment, visit the website. Download the Volkswagen Cares mobile app to enjoy the benefits.

*“Frontliners” refers to government hospitals doctors, nurses and administrators, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers, Malaysian Armed Forces (Angkatan Tentera Malaysia), RELA (People’s Volunteer Corps) and Malaysia Civil Defense (Angkatan Pertahanan Awam).

**Terms and conditions apply.