VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today launched the highly-anticipated, all-new Arteon R-Line* and also the seven-seater Tiguan Allspace SUV as well as an R-Line variant of the Passat saloon. A masterpiece on wheels, the Arteon made its global debut in 2017 is now is locally assembled at the Volkswagen plant in Pekan, Pahang. The five-door fastback is Volkswagen’s flagship model and offers the perfect combination of avant-garde design with dynamic handling. Its name is a true reflection of its appearance – “Art” describes the fastback’s harmonious lines and emotionality, while “eon” identifies it as a premium Volkswagen model. As an R-Line model, the Arteon’s head-turning exterior is complemented with an aggressive front chrome grill with R-Line badge, LED headlights and taillights with dynamic indicators, a rugged black rear spoiler, 19-inch Montevideo alloy wheels and and lower chrome trimmings. Other features include a best-in-class boot space of 563 litres, Easy Open boot function, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) with driving mode selection, 14-way ErgoComfort seats in Nappa carbon-style black leather with massage function, premium Dynaudio audio system with 11 speakers and 700-watt subwoofer, 360-degree area view camera, Dynamic Cornering Lights, “All Weather” light (a first), Silver Rise aluminium inserts, Titanium Black headliner, three-color ambient lighting.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter (pix) launched the Arteon today, at the 1 Utama shopping centre, in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya.

Engine, performance Under its bonnet is a 2.0TSI turbocharged engine and a new and improved seven-speed double wet clutch direct shift gearbox (DSG). It produces an output of 187hp and 320Nm of torque. Safety The Arteon R-Line is packed with premium world class safety features such as Post Collision Braking System that prevents a second collision; Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS) that takes preventive measures during a collision by cutting the fuel supply, unlocking the door and turning on the hazard lights; and Electronic Different Lock (XDS) that improves traction and reduce understeer. Other standard safety features are Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Brake Assist (BA), Hill-hold Control, Proactive Passenger Protection System and Active Bonnet for pedestrian protection. The Arteon R-Line is also equipped with Tyre Pressure Monitoring System which monitors individual tyres pressure; and manoeuvre braking that automatically applies brakes to prevent collision when it senses an object at speeds of up to 10km/h. Price The all-new Arteon R-Line is priced at RM225,490 and comes with three years free maintenance, five years unlimited mileage warranty and five years roadside assistance. With the current sales tax break, the recommended retail price of the all-new Arteon R-Line is RM220,043.28 until Dec 31. Tiguan Allspace At the Arteon launch, VPCM (VPCM) also launched the all-new Tiguan Allspace line-up, in an SUV offensive that is “set to make waves in the local SUV segment”. Two variants are offered – Tiguan Allspace Highline 1.4TSI and Tiguan Allspace R-Line 2.0TSI, both also assembled in Pekan. The extended wheelbase version of the current five-seater Tiguan, the Allspace offers versatility with multiple seat configurations. With the third-row seats folded, the available boot space is at 700 litres and with both seat rows folded, the SUV offers a massive boot space of 1,775 litres, the best in its segment.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter (pix) also launched the Tiguan Allspace today, at the 1 Utama shopping centre, in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya.

Engine, performance, 4Motion True to its R-Line legacy, the Tiguan Allspace R-Line is a performance SUV, offering the highest power and torque in its class, thanks to an impressive output of 217hp and 350Nm of torque, its capabilities are enhanced with a 4Motion all-wheel drive system. The 4Motion is Volkswagen’s all-wheel drive system that is also found in the Golf R. With 4Motion, the vehicle’s traction, acceleration, grip and off-road abilities are improved as the all-wheel drive system distributes the power between all four wheels when and where it is needed.

The 4Motion works hand in hand with other active safety systems in the car such as the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), the Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) and the Hill Descent Control (HDC). Other features include Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) with Driving Mode Selection for a more personalised drive with up to 15 driving style preference and four driving modes – Comfort, Normal, Individual and Off-Road and Hill Descent Control (HDC), which is part of the 4Motion system that applies the brakes and accelerator when and where needed to keep the vehicle moving at a controlled and stable speed downhill.