VW official store on Shopee launched with ‘irresistible 7.7 deals’

VOLSKWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) continues to drive its online brand presence by recently launching an official store on Shopee, the leading online shopping platform in Southeast Asia.

And in conjunction with the coming “7.7 Mid-Year Sale”, the brand is offering exclusive deals for cars booked via Shopee from June 23 till July 7.

Customers need only pay RM199 to be entitled to rewards ranging from RM4,279 up to RM14,819, depending on respective models.

This includes exclusive online deals and savings, free home delivery within a 20km radius from your preferred dealership, free deep sanitisation package worth up to RM150 and a free Volkswagen Lego camper worth RM499.

Seven lucky customers who purchase a Volkswagen between June 23 and July 7 will also stand a chance to win RM700 Shopee voucher.

The collaboration between Volkswagen and Shopee chimes with Volkswagen’s new brand design principle of “digital-first”.

As Malaysians embrace the new normal, e-commerce platforms like Shopee, together with Volkswagen’s own eShowroom are key points of contact for new and existing customers, playing a key role in their shopping and purchase decisions.

The Volkswagen store on Shopee will feature the complete line-up of models, providing a convenient alternative to those in the market for a new car.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter said the move to Shopee is a way for the brand to optimise its services on digital applications while offering the best deals and convenience when it comes to buying a Volkswagen.

“We have achieved great success with our digital and e-commerce initiatives and being present on Shopee was the next natural step for us.

“This partnership with Shopee leverages on their digital expertise and platform to connect with our customers whilst offering them irresistible deals in conjunction with Shopee’s 7.7 Mid-Year Sale.”

Terms and conditions apply, of course!