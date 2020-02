THE first Volkswagen Tour of the year is kicking off this week at 1 Utama Shopping Centre from today till this Sunday.

Located at the centre court of the ground floor (old wing), the event runs from 10am till 10pm daily with loads of attractive rebates for all.

“Catch crowd favourites on display such as the iconic Beetle, Vento, Tiguan, Golf R-Line and GTI, and the star of the show – the new Passat Elegance, launched earlier this year,” says Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM).

“A benchmark within its class, the new Passat boasts an updated 2.0TSI engine and is the first front-wheel drive Volkswagen model in Malaysia to come with a new seven-speed wet clutch dual-speed gearbox (DSG).”

Other new highlights include new front and rear lights and a completely updated infotainment system. The new Passat Elegance is available for test drive at the Tour, along with the Tiguan.

Visitors who place a booking at the event will receive an additional RM1,000 petrol cash voucher on top of existing rebates.

This offer is exclusive to the 1 Utama Volkswagen Tour and is only valid throughout the duration of the roadshow.