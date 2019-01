“THE Chinese character “Fuu” means good luck and the reason why it is hung upside down is to symbolise that good fortune will come pouring in,” says Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM).

The company is kicking off its Chinese New Year celebration by offering great savings on all of its current models, “and it is enough to turn anyone upside down!”

Below are the models and savings (that are subjected to terms and conditions) and also the monthly instalments while stocks last:

- Polo: RM6,000, RM720.

- Vento Comfortline: RM12,000, RM760.

- Vento Highline: RM8,000, RM870.

- Golf R-Line: RM4,000, RM1,767.

- Golf GTI: RM2,000, RM2,550.

- Golf R: RM2,000, RM3,155.

- Tiguan Highline: RM5,000, RM1,680.

- Passat Comfortline: RM20,000, RM1,635.

- Passat Highline: RM6,000, RM1,976.

- Beetle Sport: RM2,000, RM1,569.

Note: Savings applicable for 2018 year make and limited stock available. Monthly calculation based on nine-year loan tenure with 10% down payment and based on 2.8% interest rate.