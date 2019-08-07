Walnut shell-blast to decarbonise your VW

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has introduced a new aftersales service– walnut blasting decarboniser – at all authorised dealerships.

Part of the “Volkswagen Cares” initiative, this service is available from as low as RM515 and is recommended as a preventive measure every 45,000 kilometres.

The service uses walnut shells to gently remove carbon build-up in the engine for a cleaner and smoother drive.

Recognised and approved by Volkswagen AG, this method is economical, efficient and non-corrosive, without the use of harmful chemicals.

All cars with a direct injection engine that runs on gasoline will produce carbon deposits as a by-product of the combustion process which can lead to sluggish engine performance. This is aggravated by stop-and-go city driving.

Over the years, this causes a build-up of black soot that hardens around the intake valves. The build-up causes restrictions in the engine, resulting in loss of power, overheating and higher fuel consumption.

Aside from the electronic power control and engine warning lights, other symptoms are rough idling, poor acceleration, engine misfire and knocking sounds.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter said that this service addition is part of the ongoing effort under the Volkswagen Cares promise.

“It goes without saying that our customers are our top priority – and we are continuously looking for ways to improve our services and offerings to our customers under the VW Cares brand promise to provide value-added and quality services. This is one of many to come.”

Other ongoing aftersales promotions

Shock absorbers

Existing owners can enjoy a complimentary check at Volkswagen service centres, while those who are due for an absorber change will receive additional 20% discount off the retail price.

This discount is applicable on genuine Volkswagen shock absorbers and coil springs.

Tyres

As part of the ongoing tyre promotion which has been extended till the end of the year, enjoy low priced high-quality durable tyres from as low as RM184 and get additional benefits such as free installation, alignment and balancing depending on the different tyre packages.

Battery

Those in need of a battery change will receive 20% discount off new batteries starting from RM365 (depending on model), under the ongoing battery promotion, which has also been extended till the end of the year.

Volkswagen owners can download the Volkswagen Cares mobile app to stay updated on other Volkswagen Cares initiatives.