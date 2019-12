SHELL Malaysia has announced the launch of its latest campaign: Nak Ekstra RM20,000, a campaign intended to give Malaysians “an extra reason to welcome in 2020”.

The company said: “As Malaysians gear up for the new year, we cannot deny some of the worrying thoughts running in the minds of most Malaysians.

“A study found that 86% of Malaysians are concerned about the cost of basic needs and high-priced homes, followed by 76% who are in debt to sustain their cost of living while the remaining 74% are uneasy about loss of source of income.

“This insight supports the ‘Nak Ekstra RM20,000’ campaign, which provides Malaysians with an opportunity to take home extra RM20,000 and enabling them to plan for a brighter 2020.”

Starting from Dec 1 until Feb 9 next year, Shell customers have the opportunity to cash in extra RM20,000 each week.

On top of the RM20,000 grand prize, Shell is also giving away RM1,000 to 20 consolation prize winners on a weekly basis.

Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd managing director Shairan Huzani Husain said:

“Just like Shell FuelSave 95, a fuel that is designed to go further, we hope the extra RM20,000 cash prize will help customers pursue the things that matter to them.”

“Whether it is starting a college fund for your children, an umrah trip, paying bills, or a down payment for a new car, Shell wants to give customers a chance to go a little further and start the year on a high note,” he added.

To participate in the ‘Nak Ekstra RM20,000’ campaign, it takes only two simple steps:

- Step 1: Customers need to spend minimum RM40 in one receipt at any Shell stations nationwide.

- Step 2: Customers need to submit their details via a physical contest form with receipt or scanning a QR code to submit details and receipt online.

Customers will be on their way to winning weekly cash prizes, upon completion of those two steps.

In line with the ‘Ekstra’ theme, Shell is also offering additional rewards to customers this December in partnership with Touch ‘n Go and BonusLink.

From Dec 1 to Feb 9 next year, customers will receive an extra RM5 cashback when they spend minimum RM40 at Shell by paying with Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

This special offer is limited to two cashbacks per Touch ’n Go eWallet account per month, and only for the first 300,000 transactions at Shell. Grab your cashback now before it is too late!

Additionally, Shell is offering extra rewards to loyal customers through BonusLink.

Today, tomorrow and on Friday, customers will receive 10x BonusLink Points for every one litre of fuels purchased with the swipe of a BonusLink Card at any Shell stations nationwide, which is 10 times extra than the normal Points offer.

Thereafter, on Dec 12, customers can redeem their BonusLink Points at Shell to receive a 50% rebate, allowing them to go further with their Points.