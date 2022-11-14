$!Why Using Euro5 Diesel Is The Right Choice (video)

With cleaner fuel, engines run better and the air quality is also better

TODAY, Euro5 diesel is available to motorists nationwide, enabling them to run on a cleaner, high-quality fuel that is not only good for the engine but also for the environment. But prior to this day (November 12) in 2014, the fuel was only up to the Euro2 standard which was significantly less environment friendly. However, due to the controls that the government have on the petroleum industry and also the higher costs, the upgrading of fuel standards was slow. The upgrading of standards was important because the newer generation of diesel engines requires fuel of better quality with much lower levels of sulphur. Furthermore, Singapore had become stricter on the exhaust emissions of commercial vehicles and as a great number cross over from Malaysia daily to deliver goods, the transport industry also needed to have better fuel. The first company to make the decision to provide Euro5 diesel was Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd, which markets the BHPetrol brand of fuels and lubricants. After discussions with the government which was supportive of the move, the company began to supply Infiniti Euro5 diesel to a few stations in Johor. This was to quickly address the issue for the lorry operators going to Singapore.

It was not a simple task to make Euro5 available at every BHPetrol station because Euro2 diesel still had to be available to give motorists a choice as Euro5 diesel would cost 10 sen more per litre due to the additional cost of processing. The different grades must be stored in separate underground tanks and either existing tanks had to be used, or new ones added if there was space.

Over time, BHPetrol Infiniti Euro5 Diesel began to appear in more and more of its stations around the country. Motorists with newer vehicles using more efficient turbodiesel engines were happy that they could get the right fuel for their engines. The high sulphur content in Euro2 diesel was a problem for the more advanced injection systems as they caused clogging which would affect the fuel delivery.

While BHPetrol Infiniti Euro5 Diesel may meet the same standards as the Euro5 fuels of other brands which also entered the market later, there are some differences in its formulation which make it the right choice for many motorists. The formulation is the ‘recipe’ for producing the fuel and that ‘recipe’ is the secret which BHPetrol will not reveal. It’s like your favourite nasi lemak; you probably have a stall that you go to regularly with what you believe to be the best nasi lemak in Malaysia. It may be the rice, or the taste of the sambal or the preparation of the fried chicken that is special. And the recipe is a secret which only the makcik knows and it was passed down from her mother who had spent many years perfecting it. The same applies to fuels and while all fuels may have the same base stocks (petrol or biodiesel), the additive package is unique and proprietary. The additives provide benefits like removal of deposits, enhanced combustion and maintenance of cleanliness of fuel delivery systems.

While the additives may not be a secret as they are chemical compounds (which can be analyzed), the precise ‘recipe’ which makes up the additive package is what differentiates one fuel brand from others. This is similar to the secret recipe of one nasi lemak stall which you may prefer to others. You might be able to find out what the ingredients are, but the quantity used and the cooking process makes the difference. This is how BHPetrol Infiniti Euro5 Diesel, the first brand of Euro5 diesel in Malaysia, is differentiated from other diesel products in the market. It has a unique and advanced package of additives that provide motorists with benefits that keep their engine operating at full efficiency. BHPetrol Infiniti Euro5 Diesel removes both new (Keep Clean) and existing deposits (Clean Up). Even for older diesel engines with indirect injection, BHPetrol’s fuel will be beneficial. It effectively removes deposits that form over time and, if used regularly, maintains engine cleanliness by preventing further deposit build-ups.

When developing the ‘recipe’ for BHPetrol, the additive supplier considered the tough operating requirements, besides the need to conform to Euro5 standards for fuels. For reference, they used an DW10 CEC F 98-08 engine test conducted by an independent laboratory which showed that modern diesel engines running on diesel with no additives would experience 6.2% power loss after about 25 hours of running time. BHPetrol wanted its Infiniti Euro5 Diesel to provide Full Restoration of power and for carmakers, this means that power loss must be less than 2%. After much experimentation, they developed an additive package which completely removed deposits as a first step and when measured, the full engine power was restored, outperforming the requirements.