Win prizes during virtual launch of Toyo tyre

TOYO Tires will virtually launch its latest tyre model, the Proxes CR1, to both the media and the Malaysian public, on Nov 19 at 9pm.

The live streaming session can be viewed on Toyo Tyre Malaysia’s Facebook page here.

“The Proxes CR1 is a tyre designed to provide a premium, smooth and relaxing drive for passenger cars and SUVs. It offers superior performance on both wet and dry road conditions, improved fuel efficiency and a longer tyre life,” says the company.

“All these are achievable thanks to Toyo Tires proprietary T-Mode and Nano Balance Technology to simulate real world conditions and optimise the performance of its tread components.”

During the livestream, Malaysia’s professional drift driver, Tengku Djan Ley Tengku Mahaleel, will share personal feedback from using the Proxes CR1, which he fitted on his Mercedes-Benz C230 and test drove at the Setia City Convention Centre car park recently.

Technical details, available sizes and pricing will also be revealed during the livestream.

During this interactive virtual event, prizes will be given away to 53 lucky winners.

The first three winners to click “Like”, share the video and answer all five questions correctly will walk away with one set of Proxes CR1 tyres, while the remaining 50 winners will be rewarded with a RM20 Petronas petrol card each.