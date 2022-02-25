$!Windscreened Elva arrives

MCLAREN Kuala Lumpur on Monday premiered the windscreen version of the McLaren Elva – a model designed for customers who prefer to have a physical screen rather than the barrier of air provided by the screenless model’s Active Air Management System (AAMS).

The Elva, which follows the McLaren P1, McLaren Senna and Speedtail in McLaren’s Ultimate Series, links McLaren’s heritage to its past, present and future with a name and style that recalls the McLaren-Elva sports racers of the 1960s. These were among the first sportscars designed and raced by Bruce McLaren and the company he founded and the Elva evokes the true spirit of driving enjoyment symbolised by this era.

While having had its own engineering programme to optimise aerodynamic and dynamic performance, the windscreen Elva shares all of the ethos and performance of the original car: neither has a roof, side windows or rear screen, which when combined with a dry light weight of less than 1,300kg* and a mid-mounted, 804hp, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, delivers the ultimate in driver exhilaration.

The screenless Elva is McLaren Automotive’s lightest-ever road car and the target for the windscreen version is only 20kg* heavier, even with the inclusion of electronically-synchronised rain-sensing wipers, washer jets and sun visors, as well of course as the heated glass windscreen within a carbon fibre surround. The AAMS is deleted as it has no role to play in the windscreen car.