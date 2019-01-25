$!Worry-free bike ride with Techron Concentrate Plus

PROVIDING a clean solution for motorcycle riders who desire the benefits of Techron Concentrate Plus in a convenient small pack, Chevron Malaysia Limited, which markets the Caltex brand, has launched the “Techron Concentrate Plus for Motorcycles”, a fuel system cleaner for motorcycles.

The premium fuel additive made for motorcycles is the newest addition to the Techron family, with two predecessors Techron Concentrate Plus for petrol engines and the Techron Diesel Concentrate launched back in 2014 and March 2018 respectively.

The Techron Concentrate Plus for Motorcycles deep-cleans the petrol fuel system in one tankful using the ground-breaking Precision Clean technology.

This fuel additive works at molecular levels to soften the deposits found in critical parts of the motorcycle fuel system and suspend them in fuel.

These deposits are then carried through to the combustion chamber to be burnt and ejected in the exhaust.

Backed with 30 years of research and development, one 75ml bottle of advanced fuel additive can help restore lost engine power, maximise fuel economy, protect against corrosion, reduce harmful emissions and rough idle, deposits control and engine protection and clean the entire fuel system.

Chevron Lubricants Asia Pacific marketing manager Sheryl Law said: “Caltex is constantly at the forefront of innovation, rising up to the challenge to deliver top-notch quality products for engine protection.

“Driving performance and fuel economy are compromised when grimy deposits build up in an engine’s fuel system.

“With the latest addition to Caltex’s Techron family, Techron Concentrate Plus for Motorcycles, riders can be rest assured that their motorcycle engines are fully protected.”

Restore your engine performance in three simple steps, says the company:



1. Pull over to your nearest Caltex service station and get yourself a Techron Concentrate Plus for Motorcycle (be sure your fuel tank is near-empty at this point).

2. Pour the entire 75ml content of one bottle of Techron Concentrate Plus for Motorcycle into the tank.

3. Fill up your tank until it’s full. The cleaning starts as you ride away.

“Techron Concentrate Plus for Motorcycles was developed specifically for motorcyclists who seek the need to clean deposits in the motorcycle fuel system which was built over time as a result of using low quality fuels,” added Law.

“With Techron’s high-performance fuel, we are giving motorcyclists the opportunity to have a cleaner and worry-free ride.”

For best results, use Techron Concentrate Plus for Motorcycles every 3,000 kilometres.

Start cleaning by simply pouring the entire bottle into a near-empty fuel tank and top up with up to six litres of petrol.

For a worry-free ride, get the 75ml Techron Concentrate Plus for Motorcycles at the nearest Caltex station near you or participating motorcycle workshops for only RM9.90 per bottle.