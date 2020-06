SHELL Malaysia is giving customers one less thing to worry about, by encouraging cashless payments for a quick and safe experience when they fuel-up in this new normal.

From June 15 until July 26, customers who opt for cashless payment methods at Shell stations nationwide will also receive “Ganjaran Ekstra” through cashback and fuel rebates.

Cashless payment is another way to lessen the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

Shairan Huzani Husain, Managing Director of Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd said: “At Shell, we want to ease the worries of Malaysians through cashless payment options such as debit cards and e-wallet payment options at Shell stations nationwide. Cashless payment users will also be enjoying rewards when they fuel up at Shell.

“We understand that Malaysians are worried and are now making lifestyle changes to fit into the new normal. We strive to do what we can for Malaysia during these trying times by providing an experience that is senang, mudah dan selamat coupled with extra rewards for all our customers when they opt for cashless payments at our stations.

“We will continue to do our best in ensuring the safety and comfort of Malaysians who visit our stations, especially during this time, as we strive to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Customers who use debit cards and e-wallets to purchase fuels or Shell Select items at Shell stations during the campaign period will receive extra cashback and fuel rebates.

To participate, just head to the nearest Shell station and fuel up with the following cashless payment methods:

Visa debit card

For six weeks from June 15 to July 26, customers who spend a minimum of 3x RM40 per transaction via any Visa debit card will stand a chance to win RM12 Shell fuel rebates.

Registration of the first transaction is required. For more information, please visit www.shell.com.my/ganjaranekstra.

Touch ‘n Go eWallet

For four weeks from June 15 to July 12, customers who spend a minimum of RM40 per transaction via Touch ‘n Go eWallet will receive RM4 cashback after three working days.

Boost eWallet

For two weeks from tomorrow to July 26, customers who spend a minimum of RM40 per transaction via Boost eWallet will receive RM4 cashback after three working days.