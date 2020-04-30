Worry not, you are in Safe Hands - Volkswagen Malaysia

FOLLOWING the recent announcement made by the Malaysia International Trade and Industry (MITI), Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) had announced that all its service centres will be operating at full capacity.

Adhering to strict guidelines, Volkswagen dealers nationwide have adopted a “Safe Hands” campaign, taking customers’ and employees’ health in mind.

This new standard operating procedure extends across contactless vehicle acceptance, video walkthroughs, sanitisation before and after repair and cashless payments with e-invoicing during the contactless car pickup.

Additionally, selected dealers will offer vehicle pick-up and drop-off arrangements.

Services will strictly be on appointment basis, so Volkswagen owners are advised to contact their respective service centres to make an appointment.

Volkswagen owners and frontliners who had previously booked their appointments via the Welcome Back campaign will receive priority slots, depending on availability.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter assures owners that their safety is top priority.

“As we prepare to attend to the aftersales needs of our customers, we do this keeping in mind that social distancing is the new normal, and that hygiene and sanitisation is now an essential part of daily precautionary measures.

“I am pleased to say that our “Safe Hands” SOP adheres to these new standards and will apply to all aspects of our business operations, and not just at our service centres.”

Other safety precautions implemented at service centres include regular sanitisation of the premise and regular temperature screenings on all staff and customers.