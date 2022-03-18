$!XC40 EV launched

THE Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric electric vehicle (EV) was locally launched on Tuesday, being part of Volvo’s global ambition of becoming a fully-electric company by 2030.

To date, Volvo is the only automotive maker in Malaysia with a full range of locally-assembled (CKD) plug-in hybrids.

At the launch, Volvo Car Malaysia managing director Charles Frump made the following announcements:

- Volvo Car Malaysia aims to become the leading electric luxury car brand in Malaysia;

- Starting from this year, Volvo Car Malaysia will launch one new EV every year;

- The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is Volvo’s first EV in Malaysia;

- Volvo Car Malaysia is the first luxury car brand in the country to locally assemble EVs as CKD units;

- Price of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will be announced on April 4, after which customers may book online on the same day;

- Deliveries for the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric will start from the end of April;

- Hassle-free price* across Malaysia for the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric; and,

- Volvo Car Malaysia will export fully-electric vehicles to markets within the Asean region soon.

Volvo Car Malaysia aims to accelerate its transformation towards electrification with a 75% contribution from its pure electric line-up by 2025.

Through that ambitious goal, Volvo looks to become the leading maker of premium EVs in Malaysia.

The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric kicked off the company’s “new chapter of electrification”.

Frump also said Volvo Car Malaysia is ready to implement Volvo’s global plan for a fully-electric line-up by 2030, starting with the launch of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.

“The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is just one of our many steps to encourage consumers to adopt electric vehicles for a more sustainable future.

“By mid-decade, we’re aiming to reduce our overall CO2 lifecycle emissions per car by 40 per cent. This means more than simply reducing tailpipe emissions – electrification is not enough. We must reduce CO2 emissions across our operations and supply chain.”

Based on the XC40 small premium SUV, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric features a fully electric all-wheel-drive powertrain that offers a range of up to 418km (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) on a single charge.

Its debut was a milestone for Volvo Car Malaysia, as it works towards becoming a climate-neutral company by 2040.

Continuing the company’s historic achievement, the XC40 EV for the Malaysian market is locally-assembled (CKD).

The company will also export fully-electric vehicles to markets within the Asean, thanks to its capabilities to assemble pure EVs through its own local assembly plant, out of which Volvo Car Malaysia will now launch a new electric vehicle in Malaysia every year for the next five years.

Those interested in the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric can book for test drives through www.volvocars.com/my or contact any Volvo authorised dealer.