Xpander rolls out, begins mass production

QUICK, have a chat with your bank, family, domestic helper and even your pets too, to prepare them for the Mitsubishi Xpander seven-seater crossover’s arrival into the household!

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) just now announced that the new Xpander has officially rolled out from its assembly line in Pekan, Pahang and begun mass production.

Malaysia is the third country to locally-assemble the Xpander, following Indonesia and Vietnam.

The vehicle is produced at Hicom Automotive Manufacturers Sdn Bhd facility in Pekan, where the production line is designed to put together 6,000 units of Xpander a year.

MMM has invested in setting up an all-new body shop, painting jigs and tester line at the plant.

Every Xpander undergoes a pre-treatment and “electro deposition” (ED) by a 360-degree “somersault” in an ED-coat tank at one of the most advanced paint shops in the Asean region.

A layer of primer is then painted by a robotic system and then dry-heated in an oven bay. Thereafter, the Xpander is painted again with multiple coats to a fine finish.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation’s (MMC) certified auditors are stationed at the assembly plant to oversee the same high standards and consistent quality of Mitsubishi Motors’ production worldwide.

MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi said: “The Xpander is a significant model for MMM and we are confident that it will be a favourite among many Malaysians.

“The move to localise the Xpander is to meet the demands of our Malaysian customers. We want to offer a more price competitive model with better specifications providing customers more convenience and comfort.

“We ensure all our customers that each unit of the Xpander undergoes extensive quality control tests, before it is shipped out. Every inch is checked by human eyes and cutting-edge technology.”

Since its launch in Indonesia, the Xpander, including the Xpander Cross (Ed: Sorry folks, we don’t get this one here!) has been well received for its futuristic styling, comfort, and high driving performance.

By end last month, the total sales volume for the series has reached approximately 270,000 units.

MMM is looking at launching the new Xpander next month.