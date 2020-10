MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) has revealed the full specifications of the soon-to-arrive, new Mitsubishi Xpander and the seven-seater crossover is now open for bookings at all Mitsubishi Motors authorised showrooms nationwide, ahead of its official launch in Malaysia which is targeted for next month.

The Xpander is powered by an aluminium-block, 1.5-litre Mivec petrol engine – with a four-speed automatic transmission optimised for power and fuel economy – that produces 103.5hp at 6,000rpm and 141Nm of torque at 4,000rpm.

MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi said during a media preview of the Xpander this week: “The Xpander is a significant model for MMM and we are optimistic that it will be a favourite among many Malaysians, for its design is more than just aesthetics. Today, we are pleased to reveal the full-specs of the new Xpander to all.

“We understood that Malaysians now want a car that matches their aspiration, for a more active lifestyle and practicality and as such, the Xpander is customised to meet Malaysians preference.

“At Mitsubishi Motors, we want to offer a more price competitive model with better specifications, hence the move to locally-assembled. We want to provide our customers with more convenience and comfort and subsequently allowing them to live an adventurous life beyond limits.” Exterior The new Xpander’s striking futuristic design follows the iteration of Mitsubishi Motors’ “Dynamic Shield” front design concept, which is incorporated in every newly-launched Mitsubishi car.

The Dynamic Shield expresses “high performance and a sense of protection” for the driver and passengers. Aesthetically, the Xpander comes with bi-LED headlamps, crystal block LED position lamps, L-illumination LED taillamps and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, among others. Customers also need not worry about flash floods with the Xpander’s high ground clearance of 205mm!

Interior Inside, there’s a best-in-class spacious cabin with overall headroom of 1,730mm and overall length of 4,475mm. With a 2,775mm wheelbase and 1,750mm width, the crossover offers more legroom for all its passengers.

MMM says the Xpander is the only car in its class with fold-flat second and third rows seats providing full luggage space and car-like boot that makes it easier to load larger or longer items. There are also an underseat multi-purpose storage, cargo floor box with lid, third row side pockets and cup holders, centre console box with sliding lid, multiple storage compartments and glove box with double compartments.

The Xpander also comes with four roof-mounted air vents for better air distribution towards each passenger promising faster cooling effect on hot days. For entertainment, there is a nine-inch audio system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto Ready.

Safety Safety features include dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distributor (EBD), Active Stability Control (ASC), Brake Assist System (BA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Rest Reminder and Brake Override System (BOS), among others. The Xpander also comes with 4.2-inch high-contrast meter cluster with important information display such as engine coolant temperature gauge and warning display for cruise control or low battery in the car key.

Further enhancing the Xpander’s value are its all-round monitor (ARM), driving video recorder (DVR) and leather seats. ARM uses multiple cameras around the vehicle to create a 360-degree bird’s eye view to aid parking and manoeuvring.

For added peace-of-mind driving, the DVR captures every moment or incident in front of the vehicle while on the move. The stylish black leather seats further complements the vehicle design and ride comfort for the driver and passengers.

Events Customers will be able to get the first close-up view of the new Xpander at a series of special displays at major towns and cities in from today to Nov 8. The dates, locations and times of the special displays are: - Oct 23-25: Toppen Mall, Johor Bahru, 10am-10pm - Oct 29-Nov 1: Ipoh Parade, Ipoh, 10am-10pm - Nov 3-8: IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, 10am-10pm